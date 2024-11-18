Valve has released a major Half-Life 2 update and a documentary18.11.24
The shooter Half-Life 2, often called one of the greatest games in history, is 20 years old. The Valve company decided to celebrate this important anniversary and prepared several pleasant surprises for fans.
Valve has released an update for Half-Life 2 that adds support for the Steam Workshop, new achievements, a mode with developer comments, as well as bug fixes, improved graphics, and updated controls for the Steam Deck. Detailed information about the innovation can be found on the official page dedicated to the anniversary of the game.
It has also been revealed that the Episode One and Episode Two expansions are now integrated into the main version of Half-Life 2 and are no longer sold separately.
For fans of the series, Valve has prepared another surprise – a two-hour documentary about the creation of the iconic project, which tells about the development process and the history of Half-Life 2.
Half-Life 2, released in 2004, gained new popularity and once again attracted the attention of a wide audience. The game set a new record for the most concurrent players on Steam, with peak online approaching the 60,000 mark.
The previous record was set in 2008, when the SteamDB service was launched and the game had 16,000 players.
