Valve allow install SteamOS on third-party portable consoles

Valve has released the SteamOS 3.7.8 update, which is a significant step forward in the advancement of its own operating system for portable gaming devices. The main innovation is official support for installing SteamOS on third-party consoles, including the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally.

Now users can download the official SteamOS image and install the system on compatible devices by following the instructions on the official Valve website. This opens up access to a full-fledged Steam Deck gaming environment on other portable platforms.

Other improvements include:

an updated Linux kernel,

a new version of the Mesa graphics stack,

an updated Arch Linux distribution,

improved compatibility with AMD processors,

a refined Plasma-based interface.

Valve has also added the ability to limit the maximum battery charge in Steam Deck – an important option for preserving battery life when constantly charging. A similar feature is rumored to be coming to the next-gen Nintendo Switch.

The update makes SteamOS a more flexible and accessible ecosystem that can compete with Windows in the portable gaming segment. It could also encourage manufacturers to release devices with SteamOS pre-installed, especially given the growing interest in Linux solutions in the gaming industry.

Valve released its 2024 annual report, highlighting significant achievements, including the success of the Steam Deck. Last year, gamers spent more than 330 million hours on the portable console, a 64% increase from the previous year. This growth underscores the impact of the Steam Deck on the market and the popularity of portable gaming.

Despite its niche and high price, the Steam Deck continues to attract the attention of major publishers. Companies such as Square Enix and Ubisoft are already adapting their games for the platform. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on the Steam Deck immediately after release.

Valve is paying special attention to the future of SteamOS as a key technology for portable gaming. The company plans to release the system for other devices, such as the Lenovo Go S, and will also allow it to be installed on portable consoles from other manufacturers, including the ROG Ally X and MSI Claw.

While Steam Deck 2 has yet to be announced, Valve continues to invest in the ecosystem. UI improvements, Linux support, and SteamOS development are all benefits for both players and developers. Steam Deck is becoming an increasingly versatile solution, allowing you to enjoy your games anywhere – from your living room to your summer getaway.