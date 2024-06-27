Users impersonated by artificial intelligence can now delete videos from YouTube

YouTube has implemented a new policy that allows users to request the removal of content created by artificial intelligence that imitates their face or voice. Requests will be reviewed manually and misleading videos will be removed. The move is part of YouTube’s efforts to protect users from possible manipulation and deception through its increasingly advanced video generation tools.

The platform will also take into account the context of the content, especially if it is parody or satire, or if it involves famous people. Exemptions for social commentary and free speech may be made for high-ranking officials, but will be carefully assessed .

These policy changes are YouTube’s response to growing threats related to the use of artificial intelligence to create manipulative content that can influence viewers.