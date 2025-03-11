US Army abandons GPS and begins development of alternative navigation system

The U.S. Army has approved mass production of a positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) system developed by Collins Aerospace. The system, called the Mounted Assured PNT System (MAPS), is designed to operate in environments where GPS signals can be jammed or spoofed by the enemy.

MAPS Generation II uses algorithms to fuse data from sensors and non-RF systems to provide accurate location and time information. This allows the Army to operate effectively without relying on traditional GPS systems. The system includes an internal navigation module that combines data from various sensors and an antenna protection against jamming mounted on combat vehicles.

The system took more than six years to develop, and to date the U.S. Army has invested about $500 million in the PNT program. In fiscal year 2025, the company plans to purchase 619 MAPS GEN II systems for $130 million, including spare parts, testing, and engineering modifications for various divisions.