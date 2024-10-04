Ulefone Armor Pad 4 Ultra is a tablet with a thermal imager and support for 5G networks

Ulefone announced the Armor Pad 4 Ultra tablet, which became the successor of the Armor Pad 3 Pro model. The device supports 5G and is offered in two versions: standard and with a thermal imager. The thermal imaging model features a 160 x 120 resolution ThermoVue™ thermal sensor that allows users to capture thermal images and video.

The Ulefone Armor Pad 4 Ultra is designed to work in extreme environments and is IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certified.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC processor, providing high performance, and a 10.36-inch display with 2K resolution allows you to enjoy high-quality images. Thanks to 5G support, the tablet can transmit data quickly even in remote areas, making it suitable for use by emergency services and the military.

The Armor Pad 4 Ultra will go on sale on October 1, 2024. The price of the standard version is $279.99, and the model with a thermal imager will cost $329.99.