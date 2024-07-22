Ukrainian NAVI team became the CS2 world champion at the Esports World Cup

Ukrainian eSports team NAVI (Natus Vincere) won the Esports World Cup tournament for the game Counter-Strike 2. In the finals held on July 21, the Born to Win team defeated the G2 team with a score of 2:1 in the bo3 format (best of 3 ).

NAVI received $400,000 and 1,000 Club Points for its victory. Second-place team G2 received $175,000 and 600 Club Points, while third-place team MOUZ earned $85,000 and 275 Club Points.

Valery “b1t” Vachovsky of NAVI was recognized as the most valuable player of the tournament, who finished the competition with a rating of 1.33. His best card is Nuke vs. FURIA at the Opening Stage where he scored a 1.96 rating. In other matches against G2 and FaZe, he also showed a high level of play. This MVP award was the first of b1t’s career.

The next performance of the NAVI team is scheduled at the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2024 tournament, which will begin for the Ukrainian team on July 31 with a match against BIG.