Ukrainian-made REX UAV can drop ammunition weighing up to 10 kg and has a flight range of up to 45 km

Ukrainian engineers have developed a new unmanned aerial vehicle called REX. The system is a complex of the full cycle of destruction, which is able to detect, lock, track and hit the target at a distance of up to 45 kilometers, and then evaluate the results of the attack. REX is designed to drop various types of ammunition in quantities from 2 to 8 units with a total maximum weight of up to 10 kilograms.

The drone can stay in the air for up to an hour and a half, and its stated maximum flight speed reaches 35 meters per second. The system was developed taking into account the combat experience and requirements of the military. The project was implemented by the Armadrone team, which works in Ukraine and Poland and has seven years of experience in creating shock unmanned aerial vehicles. The complex uses Israeli technologies and components produced exclusively in allied countries.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian company Pegasus Arms introduced a new attack drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine called Pegasus Arms 25. This unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with modern technologies and built-in anti-radio-electronic warfare (EW) system.

The drone can reach a speed of up to 120 km/h and carry a load of up to 14 kg. The flight duration of the Pegasus Arms 25 is up to 45 minutes, and the tactical range is up to 20 km. Currently, more than 50 Pegasus Arms 25 drones are deployed on the front line. This UAV has shown its effectiveness by destroying a target worth 15 million hryvnias.