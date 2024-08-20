Ukrainian-made REX UAV can drop ammunition weighing up to 10 kg and has a flight range of up to 45 km20.08.24
Ukrainian engineers have developed a new unmanned aerial vehicle called REX. The system is a complex of the full cycle of destruction, which is able to detect, lock, track and hit the target at a distance of up to 45 kilometers, and then evaluate the results of the attack. REX is designed to drop various types of ammunition in quantities from 2 to 8 units with a total maximum weight of up to 10 kilograms.
The drone can stay in the air for up to an hour and a half, and its stated maximum flight speed reaches 35 meters per second. The system was developed taking into account the combat experience and requirements of the military. The project was implemented by the Armadrone team, which works in Ukraine and Poland and has seven years of experience in creating shock unmanned aerial vehicles. The complex uses Israeli technologies and components produced exclusively in allied countries.
Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian company Pegasus Arms introduced a new attack drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine called Pegasus Arms 25. This unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with modern technologies and built-in anti-radio-electronic warfare (EW) system.
The drone can reach a speed of up to 120 km/h and carry a load of up to 14 kg. The flight duration of the Pegasus Arms 25 is up to 45 minutes, and the tactical range is up to 20 km. Currently, more than 50 Pegasus Arms 25 drones are deployed on the front line. This UAV has shown its effectiveness by destroying a target worth 15 million hryvnias.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Ukrainian-made REX UAV can drop ammunition weighing up to 10 kg and has a flight range of up to 45 kmdrone events in Ukraine war
The REX system is a complex of a full cycle of destruction, which is capable of detecting, locking, tracking and hitting a target at a distance of up to 45 kilometers.
All companies and educational institutions without software licenses will have to purchase Microsoft OneDrivebusiness Microsoft
Microsoft says that unlicensed OneDrive accounts can pose security risks, create non-compliance risks, and lead to file confusion and duplication.