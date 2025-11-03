Ukrainian company Grammarly will become Superhuman

Grammarly, a Ukrainian-based platform, announced a major rebranding: the company is now consolidating its products. Mail is under a single brand and changing its name to Superhuman. The new name, according to management, symbolizes the transition from a writing service to a full-fledged SI productivity platform. The rebranding was first announced back in August 2025.

New Superhuman Suite

Along with the new brand, the company introduced Superhuman Suite—a comprehensive solution combining four products: the Grammarly writing improvement platform, the universal Coda workspace, and the smart email client Superhuman Mail, Superhuman Go.

Superhuman Go is a personal assistant powered by artificial intelligence that offers proactive suggestions directly in the work environment. The system utilizes a network of AI agents that analyze the context of tasks and help users eliminate routine processes.

The assistant integrates with over a hundred tools and provides the right information exactly when you need it. For example, Superhuman Go can prompt additional information during conversations, remind you of preliminary discussions during meetings, develop user requests, or help coordinate team meetings.

Superhuman Agent Store Platform

Along with the launch of the assistant, the Superhuman Agent Store opens—a platform where dozens of ready-made agents are available. Users will be able to add connector agents, which connect Go with mail, documents, chats, and other corporate services. The catalog also features writing agents from Grammarly and partner solutions from Common Room, Fireflies, Latimer, Speechify, Parallel, and other companies.

Thus, Superhuman’s rebranding of Grammarly reflects a new stage of development—from a linguistic tool to a comprehensive SI ecosystem focused on improving work productivity.