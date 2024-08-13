Ukrainian Armed Forces use robot dogs for reconnaissance at the frontline

Unit Kurt & Company from the 28th separate brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign demonstrated the use of a “robotic dog” on the battlefield near the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Judging by the information published by the unit, this robot is used for reconnaissance, which is made possible by its high mobility, speed and low visibility.

The photos show that the four-legged drone is capable of operating not only in open areas, but also inside houses, which greatly expands its tactical capabilities. “Robodog” has a camouflage coating and is also equipped with a special handle for quick transportation.

Such works have long been under development and testing in various countries, including the United States. For example, the companies Ghost Robotics and Immersive Wisdom are actively working on the creation of Q-UGV drones, which are also intended for military purposes and reconnaissance operations.



US Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) deploys armed robotic rifles, so-called robot dogs, equipped with four-legged Vision 60 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Q-UGVs). These systems, developed by Ghost Robotics from Philadelphia, have been on the test field of the US Department of Defense for a long time.

Q-UGV tests conducted over several years, using artificial intelligence and data analysis, are aimed at identifying potential threats. MARSOC now intends to expand the robot’s functionality by providing the ability to conduct offensive operations. Robot dogs can be used for a wide range of tasks, including tunneling and perimeter security.

Vision 60, known for its light weight and compact size, has excellent mobility and durability. Drones are equipped with artificial intelligence, which allows them to adapt to various conditions and tasks.

Also, in the summer of this year, it became known that Ukrainian engineers developed a robot called “Rage” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This attack robot is designed to attack enemy positions and provide cover for soldiers during combat operations.

The Fury robot is equipped with a tank machine gun and a camera with a 360 ° view. It is important that the novelty has protection against small arms and projectile fragments.

The development can also be used in defense as a mobile firing point capable of moving around the position and firing.