Ukrainian Armed Forces use robot dogs for reconnaissance at the frontline13.08.24
Unit Kurt & Company from the 28th separate brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign demonstrated the use of a “robotic dog” on the battlefield near the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Judging by the information published by the unit, this robot is used for reconnaissance, which is made possible by its high mobility, speed and low visibility.
The photos show that the four-legged drone is capable of operating not only in open areas, but also inside houses, which greatly expands its tactical capabilities. “Robodog” has a camouflage coating and is also equipped with a special handle for quick transportation.
Such works have long been under development and testing in various countries, including the United States. For example, the companies Ghost Robotics and Immersive Wisdom are actively working on the creation of Q-UGV drones, which are also intended for military purposes and reconnaissance operations.
US Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) deploys armed robotic rifles, so-called robot dogs, equipped with four-legged Vision 60 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Q-UGVs). These systems, developed by Ghost Robotics from Philadelphia, have been on the test field of the US Department of Defense for a long time.
Q-UGV tests conducted over several years, using artificial intelligence and data analysis, are aimed at identifying potential threats. MARSOC now intends to expand the robot’s functionality by providing the ability to conduct offensive operations. Robot dogs can be used for a wide range of tasks, including tunneling and perimeter security.
Vision 60, known for its light weight and compact size, has excellent mobility and durability.Drones are equipped with artificial intelligence, which allows them to adapt to various conditions and tasks.
Also, in the summer of this year, it became known that Ukrainian engineers developed a robot called “Rage” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This attack robot is designed to attack enemy positions and provide cover for soldiers during combat operations.
The Fury robot is equipped with a tank machine gun and a camera with a 360 ° view. It is important that the novelty has protection against small arms and projectile fragments.
The development can also be used in defense as a mobile firing point capable of moving around the position and firing.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
The Baseus brand remains popular and still offers quality devices. Let’s check this on the example of two portable batteries of medium capacity
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Ukrainian Armed Forces use robot dogs for reconnaissance at the frontlineevents in Ukraine robot war
The Kurt & Company unit from the 28th separate brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign demonstrated the use of a “robotic dog” on the battlefield near the city of Toretsk.
Microsoft to remove Paint 3D graphics editor in November due to “unpopularity”applications Microsoft
As of November 4, 2024, Microsoft Paint 3D will no longer be available for download and will no longer receive updates