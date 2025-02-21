Ukraine ranks 71st in Speedtest’s Internet speed ranking21.02.25
Ookla, the developers of the Speedtest service, published Internet speed ratings in various countries and cities, analyzing mobile and fixed connections separately.
The leaders in mobile Internet speed were the UAE, a number of wealthy Arab states, as well as Bulgaria, Brazil, Georgia and South Korea. Of the Western European countries, only Denmark made it to the top ten.
Ukraine took 81st place with an indicator of 42.68 Mbps, losing to countries such as Nigeria, Armenia, Lebanon, Laos, Iran and Kyrgyzstan. Russia was in 87th place, and the USA – in 14th. The lowest mobile Internet indicators were recorded in Belarus, Syria, Bolivia and Eritrea.
In the ranking of cities among Ukrainians, Kharkiv leads, taking 101st place with a speed of 56.75 Mbps, and Kyiv is in 114th position.
In the fixed Internet category, Singapore took first place with an average speed of 336.45 Mbps. The top ten also included Hong Kong, the UAE, several European countries and the USA (7th place, 274.16 Mbps). Ukraine took 71st place with an average speed of 84.40 Mbps, while Russia took 67th place with 90 Mbps. At the bottom of the list were Ethiopia, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Syria and Cuba, where the speed is fixed/4.
Abu Dhabi is in the lead among cities with an indicator of 331.46 Mbps. The top three also include Valparaiso (Chile) and Lyon (France), while Beijing and New York demonstrate speeds of about 300 Mbps. In Ukraine, the figures of 93.73 Mbps were recorded in Kyiv (83rd place) and 87.12 Mbps in Kharkiv (93rd place). The slowest fixed internet is in Aleppo and Damascus in Syria (2.26 Mbps), as well as in the capitals of Cuba, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.
