Ukraine has started the procedure of joining the single roaming zone

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed Law No. 10265, which is aimed at Ukraine’s entry into the “Single Roaming Zone with the EU”. This law paves the way for negotiations with the European Union regarding the inclusion of Ukraine in the Roam like at home policy, which allows citizens not to pay additional fees for mobile communication and the Internet when traveling to EU countries.

Prior to the signing of this law, no country outside the EU joined this policy, which makes it an important step for Ukraine in its integration with the European market. Access to the “Single Roaming Zone” also contributes to the strengthening of cooperation with the Body of European Regulators of Electronic Communications (BEREC) and helps to fulfill the conditions for Ukraine to obtain the regime of the internal market with the EU in the field of electronic communications.

Thus, the signing of this law opens up new prospects for Ukrainians in terms of convenience and economy when using mobile communications and the Internet abroad, and also strengthens Ukraine’s ties with the European Union in the field of electronic communications.