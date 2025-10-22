Uklon will add automatic tips for drivers22.10.25
Taxi service Uklon is introducing a new feature called “Default Tip” in its mobile app, which will allow passengers to automatically tip drivers after the trip is completed.
The new option allows the user to set a tip amount or percentage in advance, which will be automatically deducted after the trip according to the profile settings. The feature is available only for non-cash payments, and the maximum tip amount can be up to 200 UAH or 100% of the trip cost, depending on the selected payment method.
You can activate “Default Tip” in a few steps — in the app’s profile settings. After selecting the option, you need to specify the desired amount or percentage and confirm the payment method.
The user decides whether to leave a tip and in what amount, and can also change or disable the feature at any time. If the trip has not been rated within two hours after completion, the system automatically initiates the tip payment according to the set parameters. During this time, the passenger can change the amount, confirm or refuse the tip.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Uklon will add automatic tips for drivers events in Ukraine service Uklon
Taxi service Uklon introduces new “Default Tip” feature in its mobile app
Vodafone to lay underwater internet cable under the Black Sea internet Vodafone
Vodafone Group together with Vodafone Ukraine announced the launch of a large-scale telecommunications project Kardesa – a modern submarine cable system
Uklon will add automatic tips for drivers
Vodafone to lay underwater internet cable under the Black Sea
ASUS ProArt P16 with professional ASUS Lumina Pro OLED screen, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, RTX 5090 costs UAH 229,999.
Apple still the most valuable company, Nvidia is fastest growing by market capitalization
Razer Phantom White – gaming devices series with transparent case
Facebook Messenger desktop version for Windows and MacOS will shut down in December 2025
AI killing Wikipedia: traffic dropped dramatically
Honor Magic and Magic 8 Pro smartphones get 200MP telephoto lens and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
SpaceX Starlink V3 satellites will provide gigabit internet, 20 times faster than V2 mini
Google released updated video generator Veo 3.1