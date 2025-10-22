Uklon will add automatic tips for drivers

Taxi service Uklon is introducing a new feature called “Default Tip” in its mobile app, which will allow passengers to automatically tip drivers after the trip is completed.

The new option allows the user to set a tip amount or percentage in advance, which will be automatically deducted after the trip according to the profile settings. The feature is available only for non-cash payments, and the maximum tip amount can be up to 200 UAH or 100% of the trip cost, depending on the selected payment method.

You can activate “Default Tip” in a few steps — in the app’s profile settings. After selecting the option, you need to specify the desired amount or percentage and confirm the payment method.

The user decides whether to leave a tip and in what amount, and can also change or disable the feature at any time. If the trip has not been rated within two hours after completion, the system automatically initiates the tip payment according to the set parameters. During this time, the passenger can change the amount, confirm or refuse the tip.