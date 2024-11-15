In Google Messages, you will be able to choose the quality of the photo when sending15.11.24
Google Messages has added a new feature in the latest beta version of the app that allows users to choose the resolution of the photos they send. “HD” and “HD+” icons have appeared in the photo selection interface, which allows you to adjust the quality of sending images.
The “HD” option optimizes the image by reducing its quality for fast sending and saving data. In turn, “HD+” preserves the original resolution of the photo, which requires more data and hours to send. When selected, the user will see an icon with the selected resolution in the lower right corner of the image.
This feature resembles a similar feature on WhatsApp where users can choose between standard quality and HD. However, Google Messages uses the HD+ icon to indicate native quality. The new feature is currently only available in beta, and it is not yet known when it will be rolled out to the general public.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
In Google Messages, you will be able to choose the quality of the photo when sendingGoogle messenger photo update
The “HD” option in Google Messages optimizes the image by reducing its quality for fast sending and saving data.
30 years games for $40. Blizzard released remastered Warcraft 1, 2, and 3Blizzard games Warcraft
In addition, Blizzard released an update for Warcraft III: Reforged that increased the game’s size by 4 GB and received the designation Warcraft III: Reforged 2.0