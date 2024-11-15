In Google Messages, you will be able to choose the quality of the photo when sending

Google Messages has added a new feature in the latest beta version of the app that allows users to choose the resolution of the photos they send. “HD” and “HD+” icons have appeared in the photo selection interface, which allows you to adjust the quality of sending images.

The “HD” option optimizes the image by reducing its quality for fast sending and saving data. In turn, “HD+” preserves the original resolution of the photo, which requires more data and hours to send. When selected, the user will see an icon with the selected resolution in the lower right corner of the image.

This feature resembles a similar feature on WhatsApp where users can choose between standard quality and HD. However, Google Messages uses the HD+ icon to indicate native quality. The new feature is currently only available in beta, and it is not yet known when it will be rolled out to the general public.