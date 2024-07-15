TSMC is now worth a trillion dollars thanks to processors for artificial intelligence systems

These days, the market value of Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC broke the one trillion dollar mark. Although the share price has fallen slightly, the company’s capitalization has decreased slightly, the event is still a landmark for the industry. TSMC remains the leading chipmaker for giants such as Apple, AMD, Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm, often leaving customers with no alternatives. Competitors such as Intel Foundry and Samsung Foundry cannot yet provide the comparable quality of advanced technical processes and production volumes that the Taiwanese giant can offer.

The main growth of TSMC’s capitalization is related to the increase in the production of processors for artificial intelligence. Analysts expect TSMC shares to continue to rise after the release of second-quarter 2024 financial results, which are expected this month. This is due to both the growing demand for AI chips and increased orders from Apple, AMD and Intel for the production of new processors. Thus, in the near future, TSMC may be firmly entrenched in the list of trillion dollar companies.

At the moment, the main beneficiary of the AI ​​boom remains Nvidia. A year ago, the company’s capitalization reached a trillion dollars, and this year Nvidia even became the most expensive public company in the world for a while with a capitalization of 3.3 trillion dollars. Apple is now back on top, but it’s clear that Nvidia and TSMC will continue to strengthen their financial positions.