Trump declare war with Google once he wins the 2024 election

Donald Trump has said that if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he intends to prosecute Google for alleged news bias. Donald Trump said on his platform Truth Social that Google allegedly illegally uses the system to show only negative news about him and positive news about Kamal Harris.

Trump expressed his intention to seek fairness and transparency in the actions of large technology companies, accusing Google of undermining democratic processes and influencing public opinion through the manipulation of search results. So far, Google has not officially commented on these allegations.

He accused Google of “exposing election interference” and expressed hope that the US Department of Justice would bring those responsible to justice. Trump also promised to investigate the company’s actions if he is re-elected president.

In turn, Google denied these accusations, saying that their algorithms have not changed, and search results are displayed based on user requests, the opinion of authors, the relationship of editors, people and the entire galaxy, and not political bias.

Moreover, conservatives have previously complained that Google’s algorithms favor Democrats. The Media Research Center has even released several studies that claim that Google searches favor Democrats.