Trump declare war with Google once he wins the 2024 election04.10.24
Donald Trump has said that if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he intends to prosecute Google for alleged news bias. Donald Trump said on his platform Truth Social that Google allegedly illegally uses the system to show only negative news about him and positive news about Kamal Harris.
Trump expressed his intention to seek fairness and transparency in the actions of large technology companies, accusing Google of undermining democratic processes and influencing public opinion through the manipulation of search results. So far, Google has not officially commented on these allegations.
He accused Google of “exposing election interference” and expressed hope that the US Department of Justice would bring those responsible to justice. Trump also promised to investigate the company’s actions if he is re-elected president.
In turn, Google denied these accusations, saying that their algorithms have not changed, and search results are displayed based on user requests, the opinion of authors, the relationship of editors, people and the entire galaxy, and not political bias.
Moreover, conservatives have previously complained that Google’s algorithms favor Democrats. The Media Research Center has even released several studies that claim that Google searches favor Democrats.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Trump declare war with Google once he wins the 2024 electionGoogle USA
Trump expressed his intention to seek fairness and transparency in the actions of large technology companies, accusing Google of undermining democratic processes
Ulefone Armor Pad 4 Ultra is a tablet with a thermal imager and support for 5G networksprotection tablet
Ulefone Armor Pad 4 Ultra is designed to work in extreme conditions and is IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certified