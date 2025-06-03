TP-Link Tapo DL100 smart lock receives Samsung SmartThings support

TP-Link has expanded its line of smart home devices, releasing the Tapo DL100 smart door lock with a Deadbolt lock. The novelty has become especially interesting for Samsung Smart Things users, since until now the Samsung ecosystem had a limited number of compatible solutions.

What can TP-Link Tapo DL100 do

The lock has already gone on sale in the US at a price of $ 69.99, while offering a wide range of features. The device supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and also provides five ways to unlock:

physical key

digital keypad

Tapo application

voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

integration with SmartThings

For added security, features such as PIN masking (hiding the code you enter) and one-time access codes are provided, and the housing protection level meets the IP54 standard – protection against dust and splashes. The lock can also be combined with the Tapo smart doorbell to create a complete access control system.

The release of the DL100 coincided with another major update to the SmartThings platform. Samsung has integrated the service with Samsung Health, which allows, for example, to automate lighting and temperature based on the user’s sleep habits. The update also includes an expansion of the Calm Onboarding function for simplified connection of new devices and compatibility with the latest Matter 1.4 standard.

TP-Link Tapo DL100 became one of the first devices from TP-Link to fully take advantage of the new level of integration with the Samsung platform, confirming the increasing openness and flexibility of the SmartThings ecosystem.