TP-Link BE3600 – Portable Router with Wi-Fi 7 and Built-in VPN11.08.25
TP-Link has released the first portable router with Wi-Fi 7 support — the TL-WR3602BE (BE3600). The device weighs less than 150 g and fits in your pocket, supports connections for up to 90 devices, and is designed for both travel and work on the go.
The router provides data transfer rates of up to 3.6 Gbps, is equipped with a 2.5G WAN port and a gigabit LAN port. Various operating modes are possible: router, access point, client, repeater, USB modem (3G/4G), and USB tethering from a smartphone.
The model supports WireGuard and OpenVPN VPN services, and is powered via USB-C, allowing you to connect it to a power bank, laptop, or charger. There is no built-in battery.
There is a separate USB 3.0 port for connecting external drives – files will be available on the local network, turning the device into a compact NAS without the need for Internet access.
The recommended price of the TL-WR3602BE is about $140.
