Top Gear and Grand Tour hosts will film new car show

Fans of cars and British humor will once again see the iconic trio on their screens. Despite the farewell edition of The Grand Tour in 2024, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have starred in a new show, which will premiere on April 18, 2025.

The project was called The Not Very Grand Tour and is announced as a “motoring comedy documentary series”. The first episode, titled The Glory and The Power, will be dedicated to the history of the internal combustion engine and will include archival footage of test drives and the adventures of the presenters.

The director was Phil Churchward, who previously worked on Top Gear and The Grand Tour. Filming took place in the summer of 2024, and Amazon Media EU is distributing.

After the final episode of Grand Tour: One for the Road, Clarkson announced that he was ending his career as a car columnist, citing age and a lack of interest in modern cars. It was also reported that their joint production company would close. However, the new show proves that the famous trio has not yet spoken the last word.