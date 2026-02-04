Top 10 smartphones of 2025 according to Counterpoint: 7 iPhones and 3 Samsungs    

Top 10 smartphones of 2025 according to Counterpoint: 7 iPhones and 3 Samsungs04.02.26
According to Counterpoint Research, Apple continues to dominate the global smartphone market. In the ranking of the 10 most popular models in 2025, the first four places were taken by the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This situation repeats the trend of 2024.
Overall, Apple and Samsung shared all 10 places in the ranking, which accounted for 19% of total smartphone sales in 2025. This is the fourth year in a row that these brands have held the lead, leaving no chance for other manufacturers.
The iPhone 17 series, released in September 2025, showed 16% higher sales in the first full quarter compared to its predecessor due to high demand in the US, China and Western Europe. The most successful model was the base model, which rose three places compared to the iPhone 16. The increase in sales was contributed by the display upgrade to 120 Hz, the increased base memory capacity to 256 GB, as well as the available iPhone 16e for $ 599.
Among Android smartphones, the budget Samsung Galaxy A16 5G became the most popular, while the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra took ninth place for the second time. Sales of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Japan more than tripled compared to last year.
Counterpoint analysts predict that in 2026, premium flagship models will further strengthen their presence in the market, as rising memory prices significantly affect entry-level and mid-range devices.
The budget Samsung Galaxy A16 5G became the most popular among Android smartphones, while the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra took ninth place for the second time
