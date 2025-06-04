Top-10 smartphones in Europe consists of Apple and Samsung

In Europe, Apple and Samsung have once again confirmed their status as the main players in the smartphone market in the first quarter of 2025. Analysts from Counterpoint Research recorded that these two companies divided the top ten most popular models between them, with five devices from each manufacturer.

The iPhone 16 Pro was in the greatest demand – it accounted for 6% of all smartphones sold in the region. It is only slightly inferior to the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the basic iPhone 16, each of which collected 5% of the market. Next in the ranking are the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25, which ensured Samsung’s presence in fourth and fifth places with a share of 3%.

They were immediately followed by three more models of the Korean manufacturer. Last year’s Galaxy S24, Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A16 5G, despite the competition from new products, maintain stable demand and are entrenched in sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

The new iPhone 16e, which went on sale only in February, was not left out of the spotlight. It has already managed to climb to ninth place, although its starting indicators are still more modest than those of the more affordable iPhone SE models of 2020 and 2022. The top 10 is closed by another smartphone from Apple – the iPhone 15, which the company continues to actively promote, despite the release of a new line.

The overall picture once again shows: in the fight for the European consumer, Apple and Samsung leave little chance for their Chinese competitors, who did not make it to the list of the most popular models of the quarter.