Those russians who bought the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be accused of supporting Ukraine and terrorism

On russia, a discussion is raging around a possible ban on the sale of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which some authorities suggest equates to supporting terrorism. The deputy head of the information policy committee in the State Duma expressed the idea of ​​banning the game, referring to its “extremist content”, the nationality of the developers and their support for the Ukrainian army. russian mass media reported that the purchase of the game could be grounds for prosecution.

The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World stopped sales on the territory of the russian federation as early as 2022. In addition, the developers took part in the design of military equipment for the Armed Forces, including developments for projectile guidance.

These actions caused an uproar in the marshes, and the authorities are considering additional measures to block access to the game. However, despite the bans, workarounds are often found in the country to purchase software and games.

The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is scheduled for release on November 20, 2024, and the game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms, as well as Game Pass.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl game system requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11;

processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-7600K;

RAM: 8 GB RAM;

video card: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB;

disk space: 150 GB.

Recommended: