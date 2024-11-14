Those russians who bought the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be accused of supporting Ukraine and terrorism14.11.24
On russia, a discussion is raging around a possible ban on the sale of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which some authorities suggest equates to supporting terrorism. The deputy head of the information policy committee in the State Duma expressed the idea of banning the game, referring to its “extremist content”, the nationality of the developers and their support for the Ukrainian army. russian mass media reported that the purchase of the game could be grounds for prosecution.
The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World stopped sales on the territory of the russian federation as early as 2022. In addition, the developers took part in the design of military equipment for the Armed Forces, including developments for projectile guidance.
These actions caused an uproar in the marshes, and the authorities are considering additional measures to block access to the game. However, despite the bans, workarounds are often found in the country to purchase software and games.
The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is scheduled for release on November 20, 2024, and the game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms, as well as Game Pass.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl game system requirements
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11;
- processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-7600K;
- RAM: 8 GB RAM;
- video card: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB;
- disk space: 150 GB.
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11;
- processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700K;
- RAM: 16 GB RAM;
- video card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB;
- disk space: 150 GB.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Those russians who bought the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be accused of supporting Ukraine and terrorismcourt of law games war
In russia, a discussion is raging around a possible ban on the sale of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which some authorities suggest equates to supporting terrorism
Kia ADVNTR and WKNDR electric cars are designed for off-road trips and campingelectric transport
At the SEMA 2024 exhibition, Kia presented two new concept electric vehicles – the SUV ADVNTR and the camper van WKNDR, developed by the Kia Design Center America (KDCA). These models were created with an emphasis on active recreation and nature.