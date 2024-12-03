This year, Jason Statham will join New Year holidays in World of Tanks

Online games actively use themed events to attract players, and World of Tanks is no exception.

The actor, known for his roles in the films “The Transporter”, “Fast and Furious” and “The Meg”, will become a virtual “ambassador” of the event, demonstrating his charisma and signature sayings.

The 2025 New Year’s Offensive will take place from December 6, 2024 to January 13, 2025.

Wargaming has also released a themed trailer for the event. In the video, Santa faces a gang of bad guys, but the situation changes when Jason Statham suddenly appears, taking control of the events after a fight scene.

The event promises to be one of the brightest moments of the year for World of Tanks fans.