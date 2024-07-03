The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20+ robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with two brushes and LDS laser navigation03.07.24
Xiaomi has released a new model of the Robot Vacuum S20+ robot vacuum cleaner on the global market. This is an improved version of the Robot Vacuum S20 model. The device has increased suction power up to 6000 Pa and is equipped with two rotating mops.
The robot vacuum cleaner supports four cleaning modes and uses LDS laser navigation with technology to prevent collisions with obstacles. It is able to recognize carpets and automatically raise mops to clean them.
The Robot Vacuum S20+ is powered by a 5200 mAh battery, providing up to 170 minutes of battery life. You can control the device through a branded application on a smartphone. The vacuum cleaner is already presented on the manufacturer’s global website, but prices and sales start dates have not yet been announced.
The robot vacuum cleaner Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20+ has an increased suction power of up to 6000 Pa and is equipped with two rotating mops.
