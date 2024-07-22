The US can ban the supply of any equipment and technology to China, as it does now for Russia22.07.24
A new stage of economic confrontation between the USA and China is beginning. The US government has already imposed a series of tough restrictions on the supply of high-performance chips and technology to China, but it seems that it is not going to stop there.
It has been reported that Tokyo Electron and ASML Holding NV, major suppliers of semiconductor technology and equipment, have been warned for helping China circumvent these restrictions. In this regard, the USA is considering the possibility of introducing tougher measures, prior to the application of the FDPR (Foreign Direct Product Rule).
Under the FDPR, if a product was made using American technology, the US government has the right to stop its sale, including products made in another country. Currently, such restrictions already apply to Russia, where the direct supply of any equipment and technologies is prohibited.
The U.S. Department of Commerce is demanding tougher restrictions on Chinese partners from Japanese and Dutch companies. The reaction of the companies is still unknown. A Tokyo Electron representative said he could not comment on geopolitical issues. ASML has also not yet received any comment.
However, it is known that when the supply of EUV lithographers to China was banned at the beginning of the year, ASML stopped shipping lithographic equipment of the old DUV standard under ready-made contracts under US pressure. Therefore, the strong claims against ASML are somewhat surprising.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Let’s talk about the very “fast” pocket-case Ugreen M2 CM642 for solid-state drives. It seems like a utilitarian thing, but it turned out to be very interesting
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
The US can ban the supply of any equipment and technology to China, as it does now for Russiablocking china law USA
Under the FDPR, if a product was made using American technology, the US government has the right to stop its sale, including products made in another country.
Telegram will display the primary country of the advertiseradvertisement messenger Telegram
Telegram will soon begin displaying the month of registration and primary country for public accounts, similar to Instagram.