The Ukrainian robot Fury get tank machine gun04.06.24
Ukrainian engineers have developed a robot called “Rage” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This attack robot is designed to attack enemy positions and provide cover for soldiers during combat operations.
The Fury robot is equipped with a tank machine gun and a camera with a 360 ° view. It is important that the novelty has protection against small arms and projectile fragments.
The development can also be used in defense as a mobile firing point, capable of moving around the position and firing.
