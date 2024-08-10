The Ukrainian application Armiya+ will allow you to submit a report online10.08.24
The race to digitize document flow and reduce the level of bureaucratization of processes continues. The Ministry of Defense officially launched the “Army+” application, intended exclusively for the military, with the aim of “relieving them from paper work and providing the opportunity to submit reports online.”
The Army+ program is already available for download at Google Play and App Store, but they will be able to log in only military personnel. There is usually no accurate information about data security. It should be taken into account that Russia very quickly activates its phishing channels and fake applications to mislead Ukrainian servicemen.
At the time of official launch, Army+ includes features such as reporting, electronic military ID, secure chats for communication between service members, and access to online training courses and programs. The program also allows you to track the status of submitted reports.
It is noted that electronic reports submitted through “Army+” will have the same legal force as paper documents. In addition, the “Army ID” service will later be transformed into a full-fledged electronic military document.
