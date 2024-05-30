The TinyPod case turns your Apple Watch into an iPhone smartphone or iPod player

Recently, it has become popular to develop new gadgets and form factors that can replace the classic smartphone. One such device is the TinyPod.

This is a special case for the “capsule” of the Apple Watch smart watch (without a strap), which turns it into something between an iPhone and an iPod. You can listen to music, check messages, and take calls with this device, but the use of apps and social networks is limited, as most of them do not work properly in watchOS.

Navigation is done with an iPod-like wheel instead of the standard Digital Crown. However, the main function of a smart watch, which consists in monitoring the user’s activity and health, is lost in TinyPod.

There is not much detailed information about TinyPod yet. The official presentation of the device is scheduled for June, when all the details about the new gadget will be revealed.