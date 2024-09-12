The Tecno MegaBook K16S laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor12.09.24
Tecno has introduced the new MegaBook K16S laptop, which is aimed at those looking for a balance between performance and affordability. The device is equipped with a Ryzen 5 7430U processor, which provides excellent power for everyday tasks and allows you to play light games without problems.
The laptop has a metal body, which emphasizes its reliability and stylish appearance, and belongs to the category of ultraportable devices. It offers extensive connectivity options, including OneLeap, which provides wireless integration with other Tecno devices. Microsoft Copilot is also supported, which allows you to use the capabilities of artificial generative intelligence based on Windows.
To ensure stable operation, the laptop has a cooling system with a large fan, which helps to avoid overheating and a drop in performance. The model is equipped with 2.5-watt speakers with DTS support, as well as a web camera with a resolution of 2 MP and a microphone capable of picking up voice at a distance of up to 5 meters.
The battery with a capacity of 70 W/h provides a long battery life, and for the convenience of security, the fingerprint scanner is built into the power button. Configuration options include up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. Information about the price and release date of the laptop has not yet been disclosed.
