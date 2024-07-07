The specifications of the Acemagic X1 laptop with two full screens have become known07.07.24
Acemagic has revealed the specs of its new dual-screen laptop that was first shown at Computex 2023 called the Acemagic X1 (formerly the Z1A).
The laptop is distinguished by the presence of a second screen on a hinge that opens to the left of the main display at the maximum possible angle. Both screens are the same size, which makes it convenient to work with two or more windows, which can make it impossible to use an external monitor.
Acemagic is positioning the X1 as a business notebook designed for mobile business operations such as video conferencing, data analysis or multitasking. The device allows you to display presentations from the other side of the laptop, as well as use the second screen for various purposes, for example, to watch movies, without distracting the person working from Tik Tok, for example.
Features of the Acemagic X1 include:
- Intel Core i7-1255U processor (10 cores / 12 threads, 2 P-cores, 8 E-cores)
- Two 14-inch displays with a resolution of 1920 × 1200
- 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM
- 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage
The company has not yet announced the release date and price of this laptop.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
The clamshell form factor is the most understandable to us, perhaps it is a deformation due to age, but we became interested in collecting information about all clamshell smartphones that can replace the Samsung Flip.
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
The specifications of the Acemagic X1 laptop with two full screens have become knownconcept display laptop
Acemagic has revealed the specs of its new dual-screen laptop that was first shown at Computex 2023 called the Acemagic X1 (formerly the Z1A).
In the United States, a mechanical Kirigami computer was created that does not require electricitycomputer development USA
North Carolina State University researchers have developed a unique Kirigami computer that uses the principles of kirigami – the art of origami with carving