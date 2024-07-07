The specifications of the Acemagic X1 laptop with two full screens have become known

Acemagic has revealed the specs of its new dual-screen laptop that was first shown at Computex 2023 called the Acemagic X1 (formerly the Z1A).

The laptop is distinguished by the presence of a second screen on a hinge that opens to the left of the main display at the maximum possible angle. Both screens are the same size, which makes it convenient to work with two or more windows, which can make it impossible to use an external monitor.

Acemagic is positioning the X1 as a business notebook designed for mobile business operations such as video conferencing, data analysis or multitasking. The device allows you to display presentations from the other side of the laptop, as well as use the second screen for various purposes, for example, to watch movies, without distracting the person working from Tik Tok, for example.

Features of the Acemagic X1 include:

Intel Core i7-1255U processor (10 cores / 12 threads, 2 P-cores, 8 E-cores)

Two 14-inch displays with a resolution of 1920 × 1200

16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM

1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage

The company has not yet announced the release date and price of this laptop.