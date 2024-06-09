The Spacetop G1 laptop received augmented reality instead of a display09.06.24
Sightful has introduced an unusual laptop, the Spacetop G1. The outside of the device resembles the bottom of a regular laptop with a keyboard and touchpad, which is complemented by a stand.
Instead of the second part, where the screen is usually located, there is only a decorative cover with an augmented reality headset holder. For full operation, glasses from Xreal are required that can project a 100-inch virtual display.
The laptop runs on a proprietary operating system that allows for AR capabilities. The Spacetop G1 laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon QCS8550 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, two USB-C ports, battery life of up to 8 hours and support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, SIM cards and 5G. . There is also a 5-megapixel camera for video calling.
As for the glasses, they are equipped with a pair of OLED displays with a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a field of view of 50 degrees, a 6-watt speaker system and microphones.
The Spacetop G1 price starts at $1900. The new product can already be reserved on the official website, but official sales will begin later this year.
