The social network Threads already has 400 million active users19.08.25
Meta-owned social network Threads continues to grow its audience and has already surpassed 400 million monthly active users. In May of this year, the platform had about 350 million users.
According to Similarweb, Threads’ mobile performance is gradually approaching that of X (formerly Twitter). In June, the program had 115.1 million daily mobile users, while X had 132 million. This corresponds to a year-on-year growth of Threads by 128%, while X showed a decrease of 15%.
Threads was launched in 2023. At that time, Mark Zuckerberg stated the goal of turning it into a platform for public discussions with over a billion users. The first year showed the need for further development of the functionality, but already in 2025 the platform received key capabilities – personal messages and expanded work with external links, which strengthened its position in the market.
Previously
Threads from Meta continues to grow its audience. According to data presented in the report for investors, the number of monthly active users reached 320 million. This is more than a month earlier, when the platform had 300 million users, and in November this figure was 275 million.
According to Mark Zuckerberg, about a million new accounts are registered in Threads every day. The company is actively working to attract users, introducing additional features, including the ability to schedule publications, add music, Community Notes and other innovations.
Meta CFO Susan Lee said the platform is improving its recommendation algorithms, including prioritizing new content, showcasing content from top authors, and showing more posts from accounts users follow.
