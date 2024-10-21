The smartphone market in the 3rd quarter 2024: Samsung and Apple are equal

According to the results of the third quarter of 2024, the analytical portal Canalys published the results on the smartphone market. Samsung and Apple continue to hold the lead, with both companies achieving an 18% market share, with Samsung slightly ahead. During this period, Samsung released new models of high-end smartphones, and Apple presented the iPhone 16 series, sales of which began at the end of September and have not yet affected the balance of power. However, experts point out that Apple is close to becoming the leader in the smartphone market, and the fourth quarter with sales of the iPhone 16 could change the ratio of positions.

Xiaomi is in third place with a share of 14%, showing a significant increase in sales. The company is not going to stop and is actively preparing to further strengthen its position: it recently introduced the Redmi Note 14 series for the Chinese market and the Xiaomi 14T for the European market. The launch of Xiaomi 15 is expected soon, which will help the Chinese giant compete with Western manufacturers.

The fourth and fifth places are occupied by OPPO and VIVO, each with a share of 9%. These companies are focused on producing affordable mid-range smartphones with modern design and good features.

Canalys analysts also note a trend toward declining consumer interest in mid-range devices amid the popularity of premium smartphones with improved AI capabilities and cameras. This is in the hands of Apple, which further strengthens its position over the market.

