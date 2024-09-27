The Seasonic Prime PX-2200 power supply supports a load of up to 2200 W27.09.24
Seasonic has announced the launch of the Prime PX-2200 power supply, which meets the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and has a power of 2200 W. This power supply has been certified 80 Plus Platinum EU 230 V, which indicates its high energy efficiency. Among the key features of the Prime PX-2200, it is worth noting the presence of four 12V-2×6 cables, which allow you to connect several video cards, including models of the GeForce RTX 4090 level, without the need for adapters.
The Seasonic Prime PX-2200 is equipped with Japanese capacitors capable of withstanding high temperatures, as well as a 135mm hydrodynamic bearing fan to ensure stable and reliable cooling. The maximum load on the +12 line is 183.3 A, which ensures excellent voltage stability. The power supply unit is designed for operation in networks with a voltage of 200-240 and has dimensions of 210 x 150 x 86 mm. Seasonic provides a 12-year warranty on it, emphasizing the durability and reliability of the device.
The power supply unit will go on sale in European stores by the end of the month at a suggested retail price of 580 euros.
Earlier, Seasonic presented upgraded 600W graphics card cables for their power supplies now feature an H++ connector compatible with the PCIe Gen5/ATX3 standard. This new connector, also known as 12V-2×6, replaces the previous H+ (12VHWPR). Seasonic has three versions of this cable specifically designed for their PSUs. However, they are not intended for use with other manufacturers’ products.
The 12V-2×6 cable is compatible with various Seasonic ATX 3.0 power supplies such as Prime TX, Prime PX, Vertex GX/PX/GX and Focus GX. Thesecables will not work with ATX2 PSUs, even if they are from Seasonic. For those who use Seasonic ATX 2.0 components, the company offers a 2×8-pin to 12V-2×6 adapter cable. This adapter supports most Seasonic ATX 2.0 power supplies, except for the 650W models and those equipped with a single PCIe connector. The adapter is powered by two 8-pin connectors and is designed for a power of up to 600 W.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
A processor, a discrete video card, a fingerprint scanner, and a large storage device are all attributes of an advanced office laptop. But in order to keep the price of Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242, the company made some concessions. Let’s figure out what exactly
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
TikTok will allow to buy content subscription of selected authorssocial media
TikTok announced the launch of a new monetization feature – “Subscription”, which will allow content creators to offer exclusive content to their subscribers for a fee
The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is now on sale worldwide for $45fitness-tracker Xiaomi
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and support for automatic brightness adjustment.