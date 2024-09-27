The Seasonic Prime PX-2200 power supply supports a load of up to 2200 W

Seasonic has announced the launch of the Prime PX-2200 power supply, which meets the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and has a power of 2200 W. This power supply has been certified 80 Plus Platinum EU 230 V, which indicates its high energy efficiency. Among the key features of the Prime PX-2200, it is worth noting the presence of four 12V-2×6 cables, which allow you to connect several video cards, including models of the GeForce RTX 4090 level, without the need for adapters.

The Seasonic Prime PX-2200 is equipped with Japanese capacitors capable of withstanding high temperatures, as well as a 135mm hydrodynamic bearing fan to ensure stable and reliable cooling. The maximum load on the +12 line is 183.3 A, which ensures excellent voltage stability. The power supply unit is designed for operation in networks with a voltage of 200-240 and has dimensions of 210 x 150 x 86 mm. Seasonic provides a 12-year warranty on it, emphasizing the durability and reliability of the device.

The power supply unit will go on sale in European stores by the end of the month at a suggested retail price of 580 euros.

Earlier, Seasonic presented upgraded 600W graphics card cables for their power supplies now feature an H++ connector compatible with the PCIe Gen5/ATX3 standard. This new connector, also known as 12V-2×6, replaces the previous H+ (12VHWPR). Seasonic has three versions of this cable specifically designed for their PSUs. However, they are not intended for use with other manufacturers’ products.

The 12V-2×6 cable is compatible with various Seasonic ATX 3.0 power supplies such as Prime TX, Prime PX, Vertex GX/PX/GX and Focus GX. Thesecables will not work with ATX2 PSUs, even if they are from Seasonic. For those who use Seasonic ATX 2.0 components, the company offers a 2×8-pin to 12V-2×6 adapter cable. This adapter supports most Seasonic ATX 2.0 power supplies, except for the 650W models and those equipped with a single PCIe connector. The adapter is powered by two 8-pin connectors and is designed for a power of up to 600 W.