  

The Samsung Music Frame audio system received a limited edition of “Cities of Ukraine”

25.12.25

Samsung Music Frame Ukraine edition

 

In 2024, Samsung introduced the Music Frame audio system, inspired by The Frame TV series and combining acoustic capabilities with an interior format. Samsung announced the release of a special limited collection called “Cities of Ukraine”, created in collaboration with the KOTIKINC design agency.

 

As part of this series, five art panels dedicated to Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odessa were developed. Each of them is made in a minimalist style and in its own way conveys the atmosphere and character of the selected city, interpreting its visual image through laconic shapes and colors.

 

The idea of ​​creating the Samsung Music Frame “Cities of Ukraine”

 

Samsung notes that the goal of the project was to create not just a technological device, but an interior item capable of causing an emotional response and associating with the places beloved by Ukrainians. According to the company’s plan, Music Frame with new art panels should be perceived as part of the living space, and not just as audio equipment.

 

Buyers will be able to receive one of the five panels from the limited collection as a gift when purchasing a Music Frame audio system in the official Samsung store. The promotion will be valid from December 16, 2025 and will last until the end of February 2026.

 

The Music Frame audio system itself supports Dolby Atmos surround sound, can connect to Samsung TVs and work both in standalone speaker mode and as part of a home theater. The device is also equipped with Q-Symphony technology for synchronous operation with the brand’s TVs and a three-way speaker system, which ensures uniform sound distribution in the room.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
252
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
9
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
25.12.25 | 19.30
The Samsung Music Frame audio system received a limited edition of “Cities of Ukraine”   
Samsung Music Frame Ukraine edition

Samsung announced the release of a special limited collection called “Cities of Ukraine”, created in collaboration with the KOTIKINC design agency.

25.12.25 | 16.10
China’s BYD exported nearly 1 million electric cars in 2025   
BYD EV

У період із січня по листопад 2025 року BYD вже відправила на закордонні ринки 878 498 автомобілів, що на 144% більше у порівнянні з аналогічним періодом минулого року