The Samsung Music Frame audio system received a limited edition of “Cities of Ukraine”

In 2024, Samsung introduced the Music Frame audio system, inspired by The Frame TV series and combining acoustic capabilities with an interior format. Samsung announced the release of a special limited collection called “Cities of Ukraine”, created in collaboration with the KOTIKINC design agency.

As part of this series, five art panels dedicated to Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odessa were developed. Each of them is made in a minimalist style and in its own way conveys the atmosphere and character of the selected city, interpreting its visual image through laconic shapes and colors.

The idea of ​​creating the Samsung Music Frame “Cities of Ukraine”

Samsung notes that the goal of the project was to create not just a technological device, but an interior item capable of causing an emotional response and associating with the places beloved by Ukrainians. According to the company’s plan, Music Frame with new art panels should be perceived as part of the living space, and not just as audio equipment.

Buyers will be able to receive one of the five panels from the limited collection as a gift when purchasing a Music Frame audio system in the official Samsung store. The promotion will be valid from December 16, 2025 and will last until the end of February 2026.

The Music Frame audio system itself supports Dolby Atmos surround sound, can connect to Samsung TVs and work both in standalone speaker mode and as part of a home theater. The device is also equipped with Q-Symphony technology for synchronous operation with the brand’s TVs and a three-way speaker system, which ensures uniform sound distribution in the room.