The revenue of the gaming industry is growing by 10% per year – up to $300 billion by 2027

The gaming industry continues to grow rapidly and increase its revenue, thanks in large part to microtransactions and shareware games with paid content. In an effort to create game-services that bring stable revenue for many years, every major game company is actively investing in development.

According to a report by Bain & Company, the revenues of the global gaming industry should exceed 300 billion dollars by 2027. Annual revenue growth is forecast at 9%, leading to an increase in total revenue from $199 billion in 2022 to $307 billion in 2027. The report also emphasizes that young people aged 13-17 spend the main time on games, spending 40% more time on them than watching TV shows and other media.

Growth is seen in all related areas, such as eSports and mobile games. The report notes the significant influence of streamers, who later become superstars with multimillion-dollar earnings. The gaming industry may soon become more significant than the film and television industry, given that large game projects already require multi-million dollar budgets and bring in more revenue than Hollywood blockbusters.

A clear example of high interest in games is the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI, which in seven months gathered 200 million views, confirming the huge interest and expectations from players.