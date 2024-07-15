The GTA VI trailer has already reached 200 million views

The game Grand Theft Auto VI is not out yet, but it has already broken records. At the end of last year, the first official trailer of the sixth part was presented, which caused a real stir and heated discussions.

In the first day, the clip was viewed by almost 100 million YouTube users, and now it has an incredible 200 million views. This achievement shows that there is a lot of interest in the game and it is safe to say that Rockstar Games is guaranteed huge sales regardless of the quality of the game.

By comparison, Grand Theft Auto V’s first trailer now has 111 million views. The second trailer for the fifth part was released a year after the first, and perhaps the developers will follow the same strategy this time, so you should not expect a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI before December.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Since there was no mention of a PC version during the announcement, it is suspected that PC players will get the game much later.