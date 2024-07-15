The GTA VI trailer has already reached 200 million views15.07.24
The game Grand Theft Auto VI is not out yet, but it has already broken records. At the end of last year, the first official trailer of the sixth part was presented, which caused a real stir and heated discussions.
In the first day, the clip was viewed by almost 100 million YouTube users, and now it has an incredible 200 million views. This achievement shows that there is a lot of interest in the game and it is safe to say that Rockstar Games is guaranteed huge sales regardless of the quality of the game.
By comparison, Grand Theft Auto V’s first trailer now has 111 million views. The second trailer for the fifth part was released a year after the first, and perhaps the developers will follow the same strategy this time, so you should not expect a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI before December.
GTA 6 is scheduled for release in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Since there was no mention of a PC version during the announcement, it is suspected that PC players will get the game much later.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
The GTA VI trailer has already reached 200 million viewsgames GTA video
The game Grand Theft Auto VI is not yet released, but it has already managed to break records. At the end of last year, the first official trailer of the sixth part was presented, which caused a real stir and heated discussions.
CMF Buds Pro 2 TWS headphones with ANC, Spatial Audio and battery life of up to 41 hours are valued at $60Bluetooth earphones
CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are enough for up to 30 hours of operation, and up to 41 hours without it.