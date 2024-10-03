The Redmi A27U monitor from Xiaomi is equipped with a 4K panel and a 90W USB-C charging port03.10.24
Xiaomi released the updated Redmi A27U monitor, which became the third version of this model in 2024. 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel that supports 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The main innovation is the presence of a USB Type-C port with a capacity of 90 W, which supports an alternative DisplayPort mode and can be used to charge devices such as laptops.
The monitor features an improved set of ports compared to previous versions, including USB Type-C, which was not previously available in this line. The panel provides high color rendering, covering 95% of the DCI-P3 space and 100% of sRGB with minimal color deviation (ΔE<1). The response time is 6 ms, which is suitable for most tasks, from working with graphics to gaming.
The price of the new Redmi A27U in China is 1,399 yuan (about $200). There is no information on the global release yet.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
The Redmi A27U monitor from Xiaomi is equipped with a 4K panel and a 90W USB-C charging port4k IPS monitor Redmi
27-inch Redmi A27U monitor with an IPS panel that supports 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The main innovation is the presence of a USB Type-C port with a power of 90 W,
The new Sony LYT-818 sensor for smartphone cameras shoots noticeably better in low lightcamera smartphone Sony
One of the key features of the Sony LYT-818 sensor is the Ultra High Gain (UHCG) circuit, which allows for sharper photos in low light