The Redmi A27U monitor from Xiaomi is equipped with a 4K panel and a 90W USB-C charging port

Xiaomi released the updated Redmi A27U monitor, which became the third version of this model in 2024. 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel that supports 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The main innovation is the presence of a USB Type-C port with a capacity of 90 W, which supports an alternative DisplayPort mode and can be used to charge devices such as laptops.

The monitor features an improved set of ports compared to previous versions, including USB Type-C, which was not previously available in this line. The panel provides high color rendering, covering 95% of the DCI-P3 space and 100% of sRGB with minimal color deviation (ΔE<1). The response time is 6 ms, which is suitable for most tasks, from working with graphics to gaming.

The price of the new Redmi A27U in China is 1,399 yuan (about $200). There is no information on the global release yet.