The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor is designed for budget smartphones

Qualcomm announced a new mobile chipset – Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. This chipset is built on the 4-nanometer Samsung 4LPX technology, which allows it to provide high performance with low power consumption. It includes two Kryo Prime cores (A78) with a clock frequency of up to 2.0 GHz and six Kryo Efficiency cores (A55) with a clock frequency of up to 1.8 GHz.

The chipset is equipped with a built-in 5G modem, which provides high-speed mobile communication, and Adreno graphics, which contributes to improved performance in games and multimedia applications. Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 supports displays with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution, as well as cameras with a single module of up to 84 MP or two sensors at 13 MP + 13 MP.

The processor also supports Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology, which allows you to significantly reduce the time of charging devices. Other features of the chipset include support for Wi-Fi 5, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which contributes to faster and more efficient operation of the device.

The first smartphones with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip on board will appear by the end of 2024.