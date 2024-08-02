The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor is designed for budget smartphones02.08.24
Qualcomm announced a new mobile chipset – Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. This chipset is built on the 4-nanometer Samsung 4LPX technology, which allows it to provide high performance with low power consumption. It includes two Kryo Prime cores (A78) with a clock frequency of up to 2.0 GHz and six Kryo Efficiency cores (A55) with a clock frequency of up to 1.8 GHz.
The chipset is equipped with a built-in 5G modem, which provides high-speed mobile communication, and Adreno graphics, which contributes to improved performance in games and multimedia applications. Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 supports displays with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution, as well as cameras with a single module of up to 84 MP or two sensors at 13 MP + 13 MP.
The processor also supports Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology, which allows you to significantly reduce the time of charging devices. Other features of the chipset include support for Wi-Fi 5, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which contributes to faster and more efficient operation of the device.
The first smartphones with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip on board will appear by the end of 2024.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor is designed for budget smartphonesprocessor Qualcomm smartphone world events
Qualcomm announced a new mobile chipset – Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. This chipset is built on the 4-nanometer Samsung 4LPX process, which allows it to provide high performance with low power consumption.
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus get MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro, 50 MP selfie camera and 50 W chargingAndroid MediaTek smartphone
The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 5000mAh battery now supports 50W fast charging,