The portable 14-inch Vaio Vision+ 14 monitor was called the lightest in the world

Vaio has announced the release of the world’s lightest portable monitor, the Vaio Vision+ 14. It weighs only 325g and is 3.9mm thick at its thinnest point. This 14-inch monitor with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels (16:10 aspect ratio) has high brightness, wide viewing angles and a wide color gamut. The device is also equipped with an anti-glare coating.

The Vaio Vision+ 14 is equipped with two USB Type-C ports, one of which supports end-to-end Power Delivery (PD). The monitor requires only 10 W of power, but for end-to-end PD and laptop charging, at least 65 W is recommended. The dimensions of the device are 312.0×211.1×3.9~12.4 mm, where the wider part contains connectors, electronic components and a stand that allows you to install the monitor horizontally next to the laptop or above its display.

The delivery package includes a protective case that increases the size of the display to 334×222 mm and the weight to 765 g, since the case itself weighs 440 g. However, the manufacturer declares the high durability of the new product, which allows you to carry Vaio Vision+ 14 in a laptop bag even without a case . .

The Vaio Vision+ 14 portable monitor will go on sale in Japan at a price of about $340. Information about prices and dates of the start of sales in other regions has not yet been announced.