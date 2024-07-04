The Philips Hue Runner point smart lamp is equipped with a GU10 lamp with a service life of 25,000 hours04.07.24
The Philips Hue company presented an updated version of the Runner smart spot lamp. The model is available with one, two or three spotlights and is equipped with the new Philips Hue GU10 bulb.
This bulb has a number of improvements: its brightness is 400 lumens at a color temperature of 4000K, which is 50 lumens more than the previous model. The double floodlight reaches a brightness of 800 lumens, and the triple floodlight reaches 1200 lumens.
The new lamp also has a longer life – 25,000 hours instead of 15,000 hours. The lamp is presented in white and black colors and can be controlled through the proprietary smartphone application. It is also compatible with various smart home systems.
The updated version of the Philips Hue Runner is already available for purchase in Europe at a price of €89.99.
