The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 34-inch curved monitor is equipped with a 175 Hz OLED screen
The new Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 monitor offers a curved 34-inch QD OLED panel with WQHD (3440×1440p) resolution, 1800R curvature and 175Hz refresh rate.
It is DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certified and features an adjustable stand for height and tilt adjustment.
The monitor has HDMI, DisplayPort and several USB ports.
The new Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 monitor is now available to buy in Europe for €869 or £699.
