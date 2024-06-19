The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone received a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip and IP69 protection

The OPPO company held an event in India, where it presented a new smartphone of the F series — the OPPO F27 Pro+. This smartphone stands out for its durability, meeting the MIL-STD-810H military standard and IP69, IP68 and IP66 certifications, and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

OPPO F27 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main camera has a resolution of 64 MP + 2 MP, and the front camera – 8 MP. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Android 14 operating system is installed out of the box on the smartphone. The device also has an underscreen fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock function.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ is now available to order in India in Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink colors at the following prices: