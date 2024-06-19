The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone received a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip and IP69 protection19.06.24
The OPPO company held an event in India, where it presented a new smartphone of the F series — the OPPO F27 Pro+. This smartphone stands out for its durability, meeting the MIL-STD-810H military standard and IP69, IP68 and IP66 certifications, and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
OPPO F27 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main camera has a resolution of 64 MP + 2 MP, and the front camera – 8 MP. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.
The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Android 14 operating system is installed out of the box on the smartphone. The device also has an underscreen fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock function.
The OPPO F27 Pro+ is now available to order in India in Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink colors at the following prices:
- OPPO F27 Pro+ with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage — $335
- Version with 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of memory – $359
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone received a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip and IP69 protectionMediaTek Oppo protection smartphone
OPPO F27 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main camera has a resolution of 64 MP + 2 MP, and the front camera – 8 MP
ASUS ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack with a volume of 40 liters is designed for 18-inch laptopsASUS
The ASUS ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack is equipped with numerous pockets and compartments, which provides convenient organization of content placement and easy access to things.