The Oppo A3x smartphone with MIL-STD 810H/IP54 protection went on sale in Ukraine for UAH 5,555

The company OPPO presented in Ukraine a new budget smartphone of the A-series – OPPO A3x. The model is equipped with a 6.67-inch display with HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The smartphone has MIL-STD 810H military standard protection and IP54 certification, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes. The gadget is also equipped with a side fingerprint scanner. OPPO A3x received a 5100 mAh battery with support for fast charging with a power of 45 W.

The main camera of the device has a resolution of 8 MP, and the front one has a resolution of 5 MP. The smartphone runs the Android 14 operating system. OPPO A3x is already available for purchase in Ukraine at a promotional price of UAH 5,555. until October 6.