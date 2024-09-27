The Oppo A3x smartphone with MIL-STD 810H/IP54 protection went on sale in Ukraine for UAH 5,55527.09.24
The company OPPO presented in Ukraine a new budget smartphone of the A-series – OPPO A3x. The model is equipped with a 6.67-inch display with HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.
The smartphone has MIL-STD 810H military standard protection and IP54 certification, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes. The gadget is also equipped with a side fingerprint scanner. OPPO A3x received a 5100 mAh battery with support for fast charging with a power of 45 W.
The main camera of the device has a resolution of 8 MP, and the front one has a resolution of 5 MP. The smartphone runs the Android 14 operating system. OPPO A3x is already available for purchase in Ukraine at a promotional price of UAH 5,555. until October 6.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
A processor, a discrete video card, a fingerprint scanner, and a large storage device are all attributes of an advanced office laptop. But in order to keep the price of Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242, the company made some concessions. Let’s figure out what exactly
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
The Oppo A3x smartphone with MIL-STD 810H/IP54 protection went on sale in Ukraine for UAH 5,555events in Ukraine Oppo smartphone
The main camera of the Oppo A3x has a resolution of 8 MP, and the front camera has a resolution of 5 MP. The smartphone runs Android 14 operating system.
Apple Beats Studio Pro headphones have been released in a new Matte White colorBluetooth earphones
In terms of characteristics, the Apple Beats Studio Pro headphones have not undergone any changes. They are equipped with 40 mm drivers, six microphones for an improved active noise cancellation (ANC) system