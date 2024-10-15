The Nintendo Alarmo has sound themes from Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo really surprised fans with its new device – the game alarm clock Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, which stands out both for its functionality and the ability to interact with the company’s popular game franchises. The $99.99 alarm clock will go on sale in 2025, but Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in the US and Canada can now exclusively pre-order it.

Alarmo’s main feature is a motion sensor that turns off the alarm when the owner gets out of bed, adding interactivity to waking up. In addition, there is a large classic button for those who prefer to “hit” the alarm clock, like the hero of the famous movie “Groundhog Day”.

At launch, the alarm will offer 5 sound themes dedicated to popular Nintendo games: Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of The Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 and Ring Fit Adventure. In the future, there are plans to add new sound themes that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to download. In particular, themes in the style of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 have been announced.

It’s worth noting that waking up to the sounds of gunfire with Splatoon 3, even with the family atmosphere of the game, can be a bit stressful — especially in countries where the theme of gunfire is associated with military events, such as Ukraine.