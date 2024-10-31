The new Xiaomi 15 flagship has a Snapdragon 8 Elite, Leica 50 MP cameras and a durable battery

Xiaomi introduced the new flagship Xiaomi 15, equipped with a top processor Snapdragon 8 Elite and a camera with three Leica lenses of 50 megapixels. The smartphone retains compact dimensions (152.3 x 71.2 x 8.08 mm) and is equipped with a 6.36-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2670×1200, support for a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and a brightness of up to 3200 nits. The screen is protected by Dragon Crystal Glass from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi 15 cameras include a main lens with a Light Fusion 900 sensor (1/1.3″, f/1.62) with OIS, an ultra-wide lens (Samsung S5KJN1, f/2.2) and a telephoto lens (Samsung S5KJN5, 1/2, 75″, f/2.0) with floating focus and 5x optical zoom. Front camera – 32 MP.

The device runs on the Android-based HyperOS 2.0 shell and supports fast charging: wired – 90 W and wireless – 50 W. Built-in Goodix Technology ultrasonic fingerprint sensor provides convenient unlocking. Xiaomi 15 has an aluminum frame and IP68 protection.

The smartphone is available in five colors: Lilac Purple, Light Grass Green, Black, White and Bright Silver. Pricing ranges from $630 for the 12GB/256GB version to $770 for the 16GB/1TB. Special editions, including the Diamond Limited Edition, feature exclusive materials and colors.

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi presented the older model of the new line of flagships – Xiaomi 15 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a battery with a capacity of 6100 mAh and three Leica cameras of 50 MP, which makes it one of the most technological models of the brand.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro has a 6.73-inch M9 OLED screen by TCL CSOT with a resolution of 3200×1440. The screen supports an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, a sampling rate of 300 Hz, and an instantaneous up to 2560 Hz, providing high sensitivity. The brightness of the display reaches 3200 nits, and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protects it from damage. Compared to the previous model, this screen is 24% more energy efficient.

The smartphone is equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, as well as a powerful cooling system with an area of ​​4053 mm² and the unique Xiaomi HyperCore architecture for increased performance.

The main Sony LYT900 camera (50 MP, f/1.44) has optical stabilization, as well as an ultra-wide-angle module and a periscopic telephoto lens (both 50 MP) with 5x optical and 10x digital zoom. The cameras are equipped with Xiaomi ALD technology and Leica optics for maximum detail. Front camera – 32 MP.

Xiaomi 15 Pro supports 90W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. The Surge P3 and G1 chips provide efficient charging and long battery life, maintaining up to 80% capacity after 1,600 cycles.

The device has IP68 protection, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7 support, stereo speakers and USB 3.2 Gen 1. / 256 GB.