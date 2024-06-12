The new version of Apple CarPlay will be able to adjust car parameters12.06.24
At the WWDC 2024 conference, Apple announced a new version of CarPlay, which will be much more flexible and functional than previous versions. Car manufacturers will be able to adapt the design of the system to their cars, which will allow creating unique interfaces that correspond to the style and functionality of each brand.
Apple showed off a variety of CarPlay look and feel options, including customized Vehicle and Climate apps, which will store vehicle and climate settings, respectively. The new CarPlay will also allow automakers to display notifications about the electric vehicle’s charging status, available software updates and other important data.
Detailed information about the innovations in CarPlay has not yet been revealed, and Apple has promised to provide more information later. The release of the new system is planned for the end of 2024.
