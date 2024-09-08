The new Smart will be an electric crossover with a range of more than 740 km08.09.24
Smart presented a new electric crossover #5, which promises good characteristics and innovative solutions. The crossover will be equipped with a 100 kWh battery powered by 800 V, which provides a range of over 740 km on the CLTC cycle. Support for fast charging at 400 kW allows you to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes.
The Smart #5 is offered in several configurations, including rear-wheel drive versions with power from 335 to 358 hp, as well as all-wheel drive versions with engine combinations that provide power up to 416 hp. The crossover has a stylish design with elongated headlights and unique interior elements, including leather seats, a Sennheiser audio system with 21 speakers and an innovative HUD display.
Additional comfort provides the ability to adjust the seats and create sleeping places, as well as a variety of technologies for entertainment and communication. Smart #5 is a step into the premium segment of electric crossovers.
