The new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is still equipped with a V1215.10.24
The new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is an updated version of a luxury sedan that combines the traditions of British automotive luxury with modern technology. Although Rolls-Royce is now owned by BMW, this has not prevented the new Ghost from maintaining its distinctive design and exclusivity.
The updated design includes a massive radiator grille, which is the hallmark of the brand, and updated narrowed headlights, which are now more in harmony with the grille. The front bumper also received new air intake grilles. In addition, new lights and 22-inch wheels with a modified design were added.
The technical component of the car remained practically unchanged. As before, the Ghost Series II is equipped with a 6.75-liter V12 engine that generates 571 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. This power is sent through an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. Other technical advantages include an all-wheel drive system and air suspension, which provides incredible comfort while driving.
The interior has also undergone changes: they added a new glass front panel, a modern multimedia system and a new audio system that increases the level of acoustic pleasure. In addition, new decoration options have appeared, including blue decor, which gives the interior even more style and elegance.
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is already available for order, and its starting price is expected to start at 300,000 euros.
