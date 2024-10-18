The new Renault 4 has become an electric crossover with a range of up to 400 km

Renault has revived the legendary Renault 4 model, introducing it as an electric crossover at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The modern incarnation differs from the original hatchback, which was produced from 1961 to 1994 and sold more than 8.1 million copies. The new Renault 4 E-Tech is a compact crossover that features an elegant design with increased suspension and plastic body coverings. The electric sliding roof is reminiscent of the classic predecessor, while the modern rounded headlights and vertical taillights emphasize the connection with the historic car.

The length of the novelty is 4.14 meters, which makes it larger in all parameters compared to the Renault 5. The wheelbase is 2.62 meters, which gives more space to the rear passengers. The 420-liter trunk and the practical rear door extending into the bumper make loading easier. The car features 18-inch wheels and multi-link suspension front and rear, a rarity for this class.

Renault 4 E-Tech is built on the AmpR Small platform and offers two power options: 121 hp. and 148 hp, as well as two types of batteries – 40 and 52 kWh, which provide a range of 300 and 400 km, respectively. Charging from 15% to 80% will take half an hour at a power of 100 kW, bidirectional charging at 11 kW is supported. The crossover weighs from 1410 kg, and the towing capacity is 750 kg. Sales in Europe will begin in 2025, but the price has not yet been announced.