The new post office opened its first branch in the Netherlands01.11.24
Nova Post has expanded its services in the Netherlands, now offering customers the opportunity to order delivery from Ukraine or use courier services for shipping throughout the country. The company also provides delivery from the Netherlands to other European countries and within the Netherlands.
Shipments weighing up to 1,000 kg are accepted from Ukraine to the Netherlands, available for both individuals and businesses. The delivery time from Ukraine is from 4 days, and to the Netherlands and other European countries – from 1 day.
According to Anton Chernysh, CEO of Nova Post in the Netherlands, the company already works with courier delivery in all cities of the Netherlands. In the near future, it is planned to open its own branches in Amsterdam and Utrecht for even greater customer convenience.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus table lamp turned out to be very versatile thanks to its mounting. Let’s tell in more detail
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The new Apple MacBook Pros are equipped with M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max processorsApple laptop
Apple introduced three new MacBook Pro models with processors M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max in black and gray colors. The new laptops are available with 14-inch and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR displays
The new post office opened its first branch in the Netherlandsservice world events
Shipments weighing up to 1,000 kg are accepted from Ukraine to the Netherlands, available for both individuals and businesses. The delivery time from Ukraine is from 4 days.