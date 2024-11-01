The new post office opened its first branch in the Netherlands

Nova Post has expanded its services in the Netherlands, now offering customers the opportunity to order delivery from Ukraine or use courier services for shipping throughout the country. The company also provides delivery from the Netherlands to other European countries and within the Netherlands.

Shipments weighing up to 1,000 kg are accepted from Ukraine to the Netherlands, available for both individuals and businesses. The delivery time from Ukraine is from 4 days, and to the Netherlands and other European countries – from 1 day.

According to Anton Chernysh, CEO of Nova Post in the Netherlands, the company already works with courier delivery in all cities of the Netherlands. In the near future, it is planned to open its own branches in Amsterdam and Utrecht for even greater customer convenience.